15 Minutes to a Gorgeous (Graceful!) Body

6 of 6

Ab Flattener

Recline with your upper body propped on your elbows, knees bent, and feet hip-width apart on a mat. Press your lower back into the mat as you lift your right leg and bend the knee to 90°. Bring arms forward, elbows out to the sides, and cup hands over your bent right knee; then extend your left leg so it’s straight and hovering slightly off the floor (as shown). Gently tap your knee with your palms 30 times, exhaling sharply with each tap. Return to starting position, switch sides, and repeat.

Trainer tip: Keep your ab and butt muscles tightened throughout the move.