13 Produce-Packed Summer Side Dishes

Health.com
January 25, 2014
Fresh and flavorful

Serve up these low-cal, produce-packed sides at your next outdoor event. Their tangy flavors will be the perfect healthy addition to your burgers, hot dogs, and steaks.

Fresh Corn Salsa

Lime and jalapeño add a spicy kick to this simple, low-cal side dish. Corn and tomato pack this dish full of antioxidants, and it’s perfect served with fish tacos.

Ingredients: Corn, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, limes, garlic, salt

Calories: 29

Try this recipe: Fresh Corn Salsa
Grilled Jerk Pineapple

Add a tangy twist to this sweet tropical fruit by using brown sugar, allspice, and even red pepper. And you can turn down the heat a bit by serving with low-fat ice cream.

Ingredients: Brown sugar, dark rum, thyme, cinnamon, salt, red pepper, ginger, allspice, cloves, pineapple, low-fat ice cream

Calories: 251

Try this recipe: Grilled Jerk Pineapple
Zucchini Oven Chips

Breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese turn fresh zucchini into a savory treat. These oven-baked chips are the perfect low-cal substitute for French fries.

Ingredients: Dry breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, fat-free milk, zucchini, cooking spray

Calories: 61

Try this recipe: Zucchini Oven Chips
Tomato-Zucchini Bake

This quick-and-easy side dish uses the fresh flavors of zucchini, tomatoes, and corn, plus a little panko for a delicious, crispy casserole.

Ingredients: Cooking spray, zucchini, corn, tomatoes, panko, Parmesan

Calories: 108 (approximate)

Try this recipe: Tomato-Zucchini Bake
Spicy-Sweet Slaw

Cabbage is low in calories, packed with vitamin C, and the perfect base for the spicy vinaigrette in this recipe. Great as a side or on top of a burger, this slaw adds horseradish for an extra kick.

Ingredients: Cabbage-and-carrot coleslaw, red bell pepper, scallions, cherry tomatoes, prepared horseradish, honey, cider vinegar, pepper, salt, canola oil

Calories: 59

Try this recipe: Spicy-Sweet Slaw
Succotash Salad

A great make-ahead side dish, this simple salad has a slightly heartier texture than most salads. The tangy low-fat dressing complements barbecue fare, and you can substitute soybeans for lima beans for a boost of protein.

Ingredients: Lima beans, corn, red bell pepper, green onion, red onion, flat-leaf parsley, oregano, lemons, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, black pepper

Calories: 164

Try this recipe: Succotash Salad
Spicy Grilled Corn

Corn is absolutely delicious on the grill, but adding the Thai Hot Sauce makes this veggie a spicy treat for only 68 calories. Serve with Mexican fare or this low-cal Fiesta Burger

Ingredients: Fresh corn with husks, (limes, salt, jalapeño peppers, garlic), wood chips

Calories: 68

Try this recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn
Herbed Potato Salad

This flavorful potato salad will be a winner at any barbecue. Dill, parsley, and onion combine with low-fat yogurt and sour cream to make a pungent, creamy dressing. And it's easy to stick it in a Tupperware container and carry to any outdoor event.

Ingredients: Yukon gold potatoes, white wine vinegar, low-fat yogurt, reduced-fat sour cream, canola oil, red onion, fresh parsley, fresh dill, salt, black pepper, garlic

Calories: 168

Try this recipe: Herbed Potato Salad
Stuffed Zucchini With Potatoes and Peas

This Indian-inspired stuffing is the perfect addition to crispy, cool zucchinis. Plus peas and potatoes are full of Resistant Starch, a filling fiber that will keep you full longer.

Ingredients: Zucchini, salt, potatoes, butter, vegetable oil, onion, ginger, garlic, serrano chile, chickpea flour, coriander, turmeric, red pepper, cumin, green peas, cilantro

Calories: 145

Try this recipe: Stuffed Zucchini With Potatoes and Peas
Spinach Coleslaw

Unlike most coleslaw, which is low on veggies, high on mayo, this recipe is packed with cabbage, spinach, and onions. You’ll get iron, vitamin C, and a delicious creamy taste. But if you’re concerned about calories, use low-fat mayo.

Ingredients: Green cabbage, red cabbage, spinach, red onion, green onion, Italian parsley, mayonnaise, Creole mustard, salt, pepper

Calories: 198

Try this recipe: Spinach Coleslaw
Red, White, and Blue Potato Salad

This festive potato salad has a surprising amount of fresh herbs—dill, chives, and parsley. And the tangy vinegar-based dressing keeps a serving under 10 grams of fat.

Ingredients: Fingerling potatoes, red potatoes, blue potatoes, red onion, parsley, dill, chives, hard-cooked eggs, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, Dijon mustard, pepper, garlic

Calories: 250

Try this recipe: Red, White, and Blue Potato Salad
Couscous Salad Cups

This pasta salad is a good grain-veggie combo for lamb chops, chicken, and shrimp. Regular couscous doesn’t pack in a lot of fiber, so switch to whole wheat for an added boost.

Ingredients: Vegetable broth, couscous, carrots, green onions, cucumber, tomato, Pomegranate-Orange Dressing (oranges, balsamic vinegar, lemons, pomegranate molasses, fresh rosemary, salt, brown sugar, cumin, black pepper, red pepper, garlic cloves, minced, extra-virgin olive oil), parsley, mint, salt, black pepper, Boston lettuce leaves

Calories: 139

Try this recipe: Couscous Salad Cups
Moroccan-Spiced Oranges

Tangy and sweet, this low-cal dish is the perfect end to a spicy meal. Serve with yogurt or ice cream for a flavor-packed dessert.

Ingredients: Oranges, slivered almonds, dates, powdered sugar, lemons, cinnamon

Calories: 167

Try this recipe: Moroccan-Spiced Oranges

