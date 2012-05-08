7 Vaccines You Need Right Now

3 of 7 Getty Images

Chicken pox

Vaccine: Varivax

More than 90% of women in their childbearing years are immune to chicken pox because they had it as kids.



The rest should be vaccinated before they try to get pregnant; catching chickenpox during pregnancy can lead to devastating birth defects. Once you get the vaccine, the CDC says you should delay trying to conceive for at least one month, due to the small risk that the fetus can get the virus from the vaccine.



Chicken pox complications are more frequent and severe in adults than children and can include life-threatening pneumonia and encephalitis (brain inflammation).