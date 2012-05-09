7 Rules for Pairing Wine With Grilled Food

9 of 9 Getty Images

Wine marinade

For: Fish, poultry, and pork, use a Chardonnay; beef and lamb, use a Merlot



Time: 30 minutes to 1 hour for small pieces. No more than 5 to 6 hours for whole roasts.



Makes: 3.5 cups



Ingredients:

2 cups of your favorite wine

1 cup water

¼ cup (packed) light brown sugar

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. coarse kosher salt or sea salt

1 tbsp. chopped fresh or dried rosemary leaves

1 tbsp. dehydrated garlic



Combine all the ingredients in a non-reactive bowl (glass or stainless-steel) and whisk until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Alternatively, dissolve in warm water and then add the rest of the ingredients; make sure the marinade is cool before using. The marinade will keep, tightly covered, in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.