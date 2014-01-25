11 Delicious Mini Meals

Sometimes we snack too much during the day or we don't feel like cooking a huge dinner. These downsized recipes are your answer. The tasty nibbles have all the flavor of full-sized meals and desserts but half the calories.
Mini Quiches
Get the classic egg-and-cheese taste without slaving over the oven. This dish cooks in just 5 minutes, and for an added boost of veggies and a low-cal kick, serve with some salsa on the side.
For less than 100 calories you can enjoy fresh crab with a tangy citrus topping. These also taste great the next day over a mixed greens salad
Ingredients: Reduced-fat mayonnaise, fresh chives, capers, lemons, hot pepper sauce, garlic, black pepper, olive oil, green onions, red and green bell peppers, fresh parsley, Old Bay seasoning, an egg, Buttermilk Corn Bread, lump crab meat
Though these 100-calorie nibbles don’t really resemble a pizza, they have a distinctive and delicious taste. You get smoky flavors from the salmon, a tangy kick from the red onion and dill, and a creamy, slightly sweet base from Neufchâtel cheese.