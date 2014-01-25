Cake for Breakfast! 6 Light Coffee Cake Recipes

January 25, 2014
Start with something sweet

You don't have to wait until noon to ease a sweet tooth. These six breakfast-friendly cakes are light, sweet, and a surprisingly healthy way to start your day.

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Low-fat sour cream adds plenty of creaminess but saves you nearly 30 grams of fat. The lemon juice and almond extract provide subtle flavors to this simple breakfast dish.

Ingredients: Breadcrumbs, flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, butter, lemons, almond extract, eggs, low-fat sour cream, walnuts, powdered sugar

Calories: 253

Try this recipe: Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Walnut Coffee Cake

Each mouthwatering slice of this Bundt cake reveals a cinnamon-sugar swirl full of heart-healthy walnuts. It contains 5 grams of protein (thanks to the egg substitute and buttermilk), but top it off with some fresh raspberries for added fiber.

Ingredients: Dark brown sugar, chopped walnuts, ground cinnamon, all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, granulated sugar, butter, egg substitute, vanilla extract, nonfat buttermilk

Calories: 298

Try this recipe: Walnut Coffee Cake
Apple Spice Cake

Traditional apple cake recipes call for up to two sticks of butter, but this recipe cuts calories by using vegetable oil and fat-free cream cheese. Be sure to serve it with hot or iced tea for a light morning nibble.

Ingredients: Dark brown sugar, fat-free cream cheese, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, eggs, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, low-fat buttermilk, Braeburn apples, powdered sugar, brandy (optional)

Calories: 205

Try this recipe: Apple Spice Cake
Blueberry Coffee Cake

Moist and tender, the recipe is the perfect excuse to use fresh, antioxidant-rich blueberries. Plus it includes turbinado sugar, which offers a new dimension of texture as well as a sweet flavor.

Ingredients: Flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, granulated sugar, butter, vanilla extract, eggs, low-fat buttermilk, blueberries, turbinado sugar

Calories: 287

Try this recipe: Blueberry Coffee Cake
Vanilla Bean Angel Food Cake

This light angel food cake is flavored with a real vanilla bean for a subtle, authentic flavor. It’s so mild you can serve it topped with berries in the morning or some sort of fondue at night.

Ingredients: Sugar, vanilla bean, cake flour, eggs, cream of tartar, salt, lemon juice

Calories: 144

Try this recipe: Vanilla Bean Angel Food Cake
Sour Cream Pound Cake

Part dessert, part breakfast food, this moist pound cake will surely satisfy. Sour cream and Greek yogurt add a creamy texture while banana, sugar, and vanilla extract give plenty of sweetness. Plus the tart berries provide the perfect topping and 4 grams of fiber.

Ingredients: Butter, sugar, banana, nonfat Greek yogurt, fat-free sour cream, eggs, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, mixed berries, powdered sugar

Calories: 403

Try this recipe: Sour Cream Pound Cake

