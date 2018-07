15 Healthy Barbecue Recipes

Barbecue is a summer staple, and it's easy to see why—the slightly sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors add a delicious element to your savory warm-weather dishes. But loading up on lots of red meats, creamy side dishes, and decadent desserts during outdoor grill season isn't the healthiest way to spend a weekend. That's where these lightened-up summer recipes come in: we've got burgers, potato salad, pork, chicken, fish, and even fries that are made with low-fat and low-sodium ingredients. We've even got a tasty twist on ice cream, so you don't have to skip out on dessert. The result? You can enjoy the tastes of summer without feeling overly weighed-down.