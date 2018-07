5 of 27 Istockphoto

D: D vitamin debate

Vitamin D regulates your immune system, keeps your heart and bones healthy, and may help you maintain a healthy weight and prevent certain forms of cancer. In short, it’s good stuff. The problem: most people don’t get enough. And some experts believe it’s because of decreased sun exposure. (Our bodies produce D when exposed to the sun sans sunscreen.)



But that’s not a free pass to tan. Many doctors (especially dermatologists) prefer you get it from a healthy diet or even a supplement rather than going without sunscreen. “It’s just not worth the risk of skin cancer,” says Deirdre Hooper, MD, a dermatologist in New Orleans.