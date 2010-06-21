6 Live-Natural Tips From a Pro

Sara Snow dishes on living a healthy (and green!) life.
June 21, 2010
Go organic to get gorgeous
Sara Snow, host of Discovery's Get Fresh with Sara Snow and Health magazine advisor, dishes on living a healthy (and green!) life.
Sip tea
"When I wake up, the first thing I do is boil water for green tea. It has
lots of antioxidants, gives me a pick-me-up, and, since I’m pregnant, has a safe amount of caffeine for me to drink.”
Scrub for smooth skin
"I use Avalon Organics Exfoliating Enzyme Scrub ($16.95; Whole Foods Market). I cannot live without it! It’s made with organic lavender, and it makes me feel so good and clean."
Plant for good spirits
"Everyone should grow something edible, whether it’s herbs on the windowsill or a fruit orchard in your backyard. Right now, I am growing lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers."
Wake up with yoga
"I feel healthiest after doing an hour of Vinyasa yoga. It works my body, and I leave feeling awake but exhausted, which is a good thing. Plus it sweats out toxins, cleanses my breath, and relaxes my organs for better digestion."
Indulge in food you love
"I love French fries! I make my own with sliced potatoes, olive oil, and rosemary in the oven. Or, I buy an organic brand from the freezer aisle, like Cascadian Farm."
Have your morning meal
"For breakfast, I eat an organic egg with spinach on gluten-free toast. Eggs are rich in omega-3 and protein. Toast’s fiber feeds my muscles."
