6 Icy Desserts Under 250 Calories

January 25, 2014
Forget fro-yo

Want to eat dessert and still look great in your bathing suit? We've got six ice-cold desserts that are under 250 calories. Make these frozen treats for a skinny way to ease your sweet tooth.

Mocha Frappé Freeze

Get your chocolate and caffeine fix with this rich treat. Using fat-free half-and-half cuts down on fat, and instant espresso powder adds a low-cal coffee flavor.

Ingredients: Sugar, chocolate syrup, half-and-half, agave nectar, chocolate wafer cookies, instant espresso powder, water

Calories: 154

Try this recipe: Mocha Frappé Freeze
Strawberry-White Fudge Crunch Frozen Yogurt

White fudge-covered pretzels and vanilla chips add a layer of decadence to your fro-yo. The sweet fruity flavor, combined with the saltiness of the pretzels, is the perfect end to any meal.

Ingredients: Strawberry fat-free frozen yogurt, white fudge-covered pretzels, vanilla-flavored baking chips

Calories: 226

Try this recipe: Strawberry-White Fudge Crunch Frozen Yogurt
Fudgy Pops

You won't feel guilty eating this creamy dessert made with whole milk, sugar, and bittersweet chocolate. The individual portion allows you to indulge in one frozen treat, instead of eating half a carton of ice cream.

Ingredients: Unflavored gelatin, water, whole milk, sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, bittersweet chocolate, vanilla extract, almond extract

Calories: 204

Try this recipe: Fudgy Pops
Banana Pops

This 100-calorie dessert is full of natural sweetness from the fiber-rich bananas. And adding a bit of coconut milk and coconut flakes gives it a tropical flavor you can enjoy without traveling beyond your kitchen.

Ingredients: Bananas, light coconut milk, flaked sweetened coconut, wooden Popsicle sticks

Calories: 94

Try this recipe: Banana Pops
Key Lime Frozen Yogurt

Bring some tanginess to your fro-yo by using Key limes in this citrusy dessert. They are slightly more tart than Persian limes and will add a kick to your yogurt. The recipe calls for whole milk yogurt, but use low-fat varieties to slim down the dessert.

Ingredients: French vanilla yogurt, fat-free sweetened condensed milk, Key lime juice

Calories: 178

Try this recipe: Key Lime Frozen Yogurt
Frozen Yogurt With Rum-Raisin Sauce

If you love butter pecan ice cream, then you’ll also love this equally rich, but less-calorie version. Brown sugar, raisins, and a bit of rum flavoring make a hot topping that will have you scraping the bottom of the bowl.

Ingredients: Brown sugar, water, margarine, all-purpose flour, low-fat milk, raisins, rum flavor, low-fat vanilla frozen yogurt

Calories: 216

Try this recipe: Frozen-Yogurt With Rum-Raisin Sauce

