How to Feel 10 Years Younger

No magic tricks here, just easy tactics that really work

More
Susan Hall
August 16, 2012
1 of 7 Istockphoto

New ways to turn back the clock

No magic tricks here, just easy tactics that really work.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Istockphoto

Act like a kid

"Getting back into an activity you loved as a child will give you that feeling of being a kid again," says Gabrielle Bernstein, author of Add More -Ing to Your Life: A Hip Guide to Happiness. "Even jumping on your bike for an afternoon ride with friends will make you feel more carefree."
3 of 7 Istockphoto

Say c, señorita

Vitamin C is essential for your body to make collagen, the protein that keeps skin firm and elastic. Lisa Zdinak, MD, chief surgeon at Precision Aesthetics in New York City, recommends eating C-rich foods, such as strawberries, to promote collagen production, in addition to applying a C serum such as Ultraceuticals C-10 Serum ($93).
Advertisement
4 of 7 Istockphoto

Out, darn spots

You can fade age spots (usually caused by sun damage) with topical lotions. Try one with hydroquinone, kojic acid, or alpha hydroxy acids, such as DDF Fade Gel 4 ($56). For a faster face-saver, splurge on laser treatments or the new eMatrix, which uses radio frequencies to accelerate the skin’s own spot-fading, healing process.
Advertisement
5 of 7 Istockphoto

Get steamy

Steam your veggies! According to the new book Your Skin, Younger, eating vegetables cooked at high heat without water (think roasting, grilling, or frying) can cause inflammation, increasing the rate of aging in the body.
Advertisement
6 of 7 Istockphoto

Clip those bat wings

Flabby upper arms can creep up on you as you age. Firm them with the Stability Ball Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension. Resistance training also reverses muscle aging, according to a study at the Buck Institute for Age Research in Novato, California.

How to: Sit on a stability ball with feet hip-width apart on the floor. Holding an 8- to 10-pound dumbbell with both hands, press it straight up toward the ceiling without locking your elbows. Slowly bend your elbows to 90 degrees, lowering the weight behind your head; lift back to starting position. Do 12–15 reps 3 times a week.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Istockphoto

Release control

“Anxiety and worry will make you feel older and lower your energy,” author Gabrielle Bernstein says. Try telling yourself: I accept that there are things in life I can’t control, and I release my worries.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up