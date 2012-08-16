No magic tricks here, just easy tactics that really work.
Act like a kid
"Getting back into an activity you loved as a child will give you that feeling of being a kid again," says Gabrielle Bernstein, author of Add More -Ing to Your Life: A Hip Guide to Happiness. "Even jumping on your bike for an afternoon ride with friends will make you feel more carefree."
Say c, señorita
Vitamin C is essential for your body to make collagen, the protein that keeps skin firm and elastic. Lisa Zdinak, MD, chief surgeon at Precision Aesthetics in New York City, recommends eating C-rich foods, such as strawberries, to promote collagen production, in addition to applying a C serum such as Ultraceuticals C-10 Serum ($93).
Out, darn spots
You can fade age spots (usually caused by sun damage) with topical lotions. Try one with hydroquinone, kojic acid, or alpha hydroxy acids, such as DDF Fade Gel 4 ($56). For a faster face-saver, splurge on laser treatments or the new eMatrix, which uses radio frequencies to accelerate the skin’s own spot-fading, healing process.
Get steamy
Steam your veggies! According to the new book Your Skin, Younger, eating vegetables cooked at high heat without water (think roasting, grilling, or frying) can cause inflammation, increasing the rate of aging in the body.
Clip those bat wings
Flabby upper arms can creep up on you as you age. Firm them with the Stability Ball Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension. Resistance training also reverses muscle aging, according to a study at the Buck Institute for Age Research in Novato, California.
How to: Sit on a stability ball with feet hip-width apart on the floor. Holding an 8- to 10-pound dumbbell with both hands, press it straight up toward the ceiling without locking your elbows. Slowly bend your elbows to 90 degrees, lowering the weight behind your head; lift back to starting position. Do 12–15 reps 3 times a week.
Release control
“Anxiety and worry will make you feel older and lower your energy,” author Gabrielle Bernstein says. Try telling yourself: I accept that there are things in life I can’t control, and I release my worries.