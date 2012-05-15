70 Years of Menthol Cigarette Ads

8 of 15 Stanford University (tobacco.stanford.edu)

"It gives me a tingle"

In 1970, Philip Morris launched a wintergreen-infused brand, New Leaf, along with an ad campaign highlighting the "tingle" the cigarettes were said to give smokers.



Market research from a test run in Atlanta suggested that the brand was more popular among blacks than among whites. "They taste like Kools," one survey respondent (a black male) noted. "I'm supposed to quit smoking and I'm looking for a new brand that isn't too strong. This might be it. It wasn't as strong as my others. Even if I don't like it too well, it may be better for me."



