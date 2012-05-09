8 Best Fibromyalgia Blogs and Websites

Log on for pain relief

by Tammy Worth

For people with fibromyalgia, dealing with symptoms such as chronic pain, fatigue, and insomnia is only part of the battle. The disorder can also cause emotional distress, relationship problems, and social struggles.

Even if your loved ones don’t fully understand what you’re going through, you don’t need to cope with fibromyalgia alone. There’s a wide range of online resources to help you better understand the disorder and connect with other individuals to share the lows—and occasional high points—of living with fibro.
Fibro and Fabulous

What it’s called: Fibro and Fabulous

Who it’s for: Women needing inspiration for living day to day with fibromyalgia.

Why we like it: Author, mother, and wife Kimberley Linstruth-Beckom was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2005. Her addictive and readable blog covers topics ranging from food sensitivities to sex.

Fibromyalgia Network

What it’s called: Fibromyalgia Network

Who it’s for: People serious about improving their care and studying fibromyalgia.

Why we like it: Though there is a fee to join the network ($28 per year), this website provides free information for fibro patients. The annual membership includes a subscription to the Fibromyalgia Network Journal (a quarterly magazine) and a monthly e-news alert.

The Fibromyalgia Experiment

What it’s called: The Fibromyalgia Experiment

Who it’s for: Young women with fibromyalgia looking for some funky insight.

Why we like it: The 27-year-old "Sarakastic" (as she calls herself) was diagnosed with fibromyalgia when she was 12. She writes with humor about living with the disease and finding work that is feasible for people with fibromyalgia.

National Fibromyalgia Association

What it’s called: National Fibromyalgia Association

Who it’s for: Anyone who’s looking for basic information about fibro.

Why we like it: This site offers a broad spectrum of information for people with fibromyalgia, including general information on the disease and where to find specialists and support groups. Other resources include a chat room and even an online store dedicated to all things fibro.

National Library of Medicine

What it’s called: National Library of Medicine

Who it’s for: Those looking for a broad range of information in simple terms.

Why we like it: This comprehensive and authoritative collection of resources from the National Institutes of Health offers links to essential information, as well as news, an encyclopedia of terms, and a provider listing.

Women and Fibromyalgia

What it’s called: Women and Fibromyalgia

Who it’s for: Women who want to learn from others about living with fibromyalgia every day.

Why we like it: Barbara Keddy is a nurse, author, and college professor who has lived with fibromyalgia for 40 years. She offers the knowledge and experience of a professional combined with the insight of someone who has learned to live—and live well—with the disease.

Mayo Clinic

What it’s called: Mayo Clinic

Who it’s for: People seeking Fibromyalgia 101.

Why we like it: This site features easy-to-read information from the experts at the Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s top hospitals, ranging from symptoms and complications to coping strategies and treatments.

Fibromyalgia Support Net

What it’s called: Fibromyalgia Support Net

Who it’s for: Individuals with fibromyalgia and their caregivers and families.

Why we like it: This no-frills site was created by fibromyalgia sufferer Mary Clarke and her husband, Maurice. The Clarkes emphasize that coping with fibromyalgia often requires the support and help of a loving partner.

