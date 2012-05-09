8 Best Fibromyalgia Blogs and Websites

1 of 9 Getty Images

Log on for pain relief

For people with fibromyalgia, dealing with symptoms such as chronic pain, fatigue, and insomnia is only part of the battle. The disorder can also cause emotional distress, relationship problems, and social struggles.



Even if your loved ones don’t fully understand what you’re going through, you don’t need to cope with fibromyalgia alone. There’s a wide range of online resources to help you better understand the disorder and connect with other individuals to share the lows—and occasional high points—of living with fibro.