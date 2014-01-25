10 Marinated Meals

Adobo-Marinated Grass-fed Flank Steak With Spinach Salad
The combination of orange juice, cilantro, and adobo seasoning makes a perfectly tangy marinade for this lean meat. The grass-fed steak provides plenty of protein, some omega-3s, and nearly one-third of a woman's daily dose of iron.
Meat isn't the only food you can marinate. Ground coriander brings a nutty, citrusy flavor to the olive oil mixture used to flavor the beets. Beets are rich in folate, and roasting them brings out their tender, sweet flavors.
Though this dish uses a simple lime-based marinade, the real flavor comes from the Romesco sauce. The marinade blends almonds, garlic, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and a little oil and vinegar for a low-cal, vitamin C-packed topping.
Ingredients: Olive oil, salt, pepper, limes, salmon, sea scallops, red onion, bell peppers, poblano chile, blanched almonds, garlic, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, sherry vinegar
Add some zest to your zucchini by using this savory recipe. Marinating the squash and zucchini in vinegar and sugar makes a tangy base for a topping of basil, garlic, and lemon juice. Toss some mozzarella cheese over it, and you’ve got a side dish with 20% of your daily calcium.
White balsamic vinegar is milder than regular balsamic vinegar and will allow your veggies to keep their color. Although this recipe calls for dried herbs, fresh ones will add a more complex flavor. Just remember to substitute one tablespoon fresh herbs for every teaspoon of dried ones.
Ingredients: Asparagus, red onion, red bell pepper, squash, zucchini, white balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt, basil, oregano, thyme, pepper, garlic
Sesame-Chile Chicken With Gingered Watermelon Salsa
This spicy Asian-inspired marinade adds a kick to your chicken, but the dish is mellowed by the sweet watermelon salsa. You’ll get plenty of filling protein as well as plenty of lycopene from the watermelon. It’s a refreshing end to a hot day.
Ingredients: Low-sodium soy sauce, chili sauce with garlic, dark sesame oil, chicken breasts, watermelon, yellow bell pepper, green onions, cilantro, ginger, mirin, limes, salt, jalapeño pepper
Tart Granny Smith apples make the perfect base for this minty marinade. These apple rings can add complex flavor to grilled chicken or pork. Choose a sweeter variety—like Pink Lady—to serve as a warm, healthy dessert.
Ingredients: Orange juice, fresh mint, honey, vanilla extract, ginger, black pepper, Granny Smith apples