Hair Revitalizer

Love the pool, but hate how the chlorine dries out your locks? Once a week, use this pre-shampoo treatment from Lina Hanson, author of Eco-Beautiful—The Ultimate Guide to Natural Beauty and Wellness.



Combine 1/2 cup aloe vera gel, 1/2 cup Castile soap, and 1/2 teaspoon jojoba oil; apply to scalp and hair. Leave in for 10 minutes; rinse, shampoo, and condition, as usual. Aloe’s vitamins C and E thoroughly nourish damaged hair.