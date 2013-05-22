9 Steps to a Stronger Core

6 of 10 Istockphoto

Your 40s: Hinder hidden fat

On average, women gain a pound a year in the years before menopause. And as hormone levels change, weight tends to redistribute from the hips and thighs to the middle. The pinchable bit under the skin may be what you notice, but it’s the fat surrounding the organs deep in your abdomen that can do real damage. This stuff, also known as visceral fat, has been linked to increased risk for heart disease, diabetes, even cancer.



The best way to fight back: work out more. While diet is important for overall weight control, research suggests that the more you exercise and the harder you work out, the more visceral fat you can lose, even if you don’t cut calories. Aim for an hour a day, either all at once or broken up into smaller chunks.