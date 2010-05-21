6 Watches That'll Wow You

Quick-Change Artist

These are way too cute to just wear to the gym.

With interchangeable faces and bands—there are more than 100 color combos—the ToyWatch Jelly ($175 each, $65 per each additional strap) morphs from sport watch to evening accessory.
Purple Reign

Can’t stand living by the clock? Go with the numberless Nixon The Newton watch ($100). If you really need to tell time, floating black dots clue you in, and an LED display light lets you find your way in the dark.
Go Green

Expose the solar-powered G-Shock G6900GR-3 ($110) to the sun, and it will keep on ticking for 10 months. Bonus: It’s also a stopwatch and alarm clock!
Timeless Style

Enjoy every second of summer with this beachy, water-resistant DKNY NY4847 watch ($85). It pairs an oversize face with a playful see-through turquoise strap.
Clockwork Orange

Like most of Philippe Starck’s designs, the Starck with Fossil Economique ($95) is supersleek and unapologetically fun. Plus, its bold hue instantly brightens up any dull workout.
Pool Perfect

Whether you’re scuba diving at 330 feet or doing a cannonball into a pool, the Nautica Multifunction Sport Watch ($99) can handle the plunge.

