6 Watches That'll Wow You

With interchangeable faces and bands—there are more than 100 color combos—the ToyWatch Jelly ($175 each, $65 per each additional strap) morphs from sport watch to evening accessory.
2 of 6Todd Huffman
Purple Reign
Can’t stand living by the clock? Go with the numberless Nixon The Newton watch ($100). If you really need to tell time, floating black dots clue you in, and an LED display light lets you find your way in the dark.
3 of 6Todd Huffman
Go Green
Expose the solar-powered G-Shock G6900GR-3 ($110) to the sun, and it will keep on ticking for 10 months. Bonus: It’s also a stopwatch and alarm clock!
4 of 6Todd Huffman
Timeless Style
Enjoy every second of summer with this beachy, water-resistant DKNY NY4847 watch ($85). It pairs an oversize face with a playful see-through turquoise strap.
5 of 6Todd Huffman
Clockwork Orange
Like most of Philippe Starck’s designs, the Starck with Fossil Economique ($95) is supersleek and unapologetically fun. Plus, its bold hue instantly brightens up any dull workout.