Although weight loss sounds like a good thing, it's not—if you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This lung condition, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema, can cause severe weight and muscle loss. About one in four people with COPD are too thin.

"In the end stages of COPD, preventing weight loss is a major issue," says Christine Gerbstadt, MD, RD. "The work of breathing takes so many calories."

In general, eating more protein and getting more calories—while still keeping an eye on nutrition—is a good way to combat weight loss. Try these tips to help keep the weight on.