5 Easy Summer Side Dishes

Swap your usual bowlful of lettuce for these five delicious pasta and potato salads. They're creamy, rich, and all under 350 calories.Simple and savory, this potato salad gets its classic creaminess from the crème fraîche, a less-sour version of sour cream. However, the recipe uses low-cal white vinegar to add a tangy taste and cut down on saturated fat.Small red potatoes, peeled sweet potatoes, white vinegar, crème fraîche, chives, salt, pepper253