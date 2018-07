America's Healthiest Buys

55 of 55 Health

Best Home Buys: The Judges

Sara Snow is the author of Sara Snow’s Fresh Living: The Essential Room-by-Room Guide to a Greener, Healthier Family, and Home.

Louise Jones, PhD, is an interior design professor at Eastern Michigan University and the editor of Environmentally Responsible Design: Green and Sustainable Design for Interior Designers.

Colin Ingram is the author of The Drinking Water Book: How to Eliminate Harmful Toxins from Your Water.

Anne Burrell is a chef, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, and the host of The Food Network’s Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks in America.