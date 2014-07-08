What the Yuck?!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
21 of 53
I’ve heard of a company claiming to be making ice cream out of human breast milk. Is this safe to eat?
Advertisement
22 of 53
What's up with those UV-light dryers at the nail salon? Could they make you wrinkle faster? Or even give you skin cancer?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
29 of 53 Getty Images
I get way more mosquito bites than other people. Why—and what can I do about it?
Advertisement
Advertisement
31 of 53 Getty Images
My doctor told me I have borderline high cholesterol and should watch my diet. I don't eat a lot of fatty foods, so what else should I do?
Advertisement
Advertisement
33 of 53 Getty Images
I think I might have a food intolerance. Can I do an elimination diet on my own?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
38 of 53 Getty Images
Recently my lips got very itchy after I ate shrimp. Could I have suddenly become allergic?
Advertisement
Advertisement
40 of 53 Getty Images
I started a new birth control pill two months ago and have been spotting a lot. What gives?
Advertisement
41 of 53 Getty Images
Do those brain-training games and apps actually do anything to improve memory?
Advertisement
42 of 53 Getty Images
I feel drowsy all the time, even when I get plenty of sleep. Why could that be?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
45 of 53 Getty Images
Every time I exercise outside in the summer, my allergies take over. What can I do?
Advertisement
46 of 53 Getty Images
I've heard that as long as a mole has hair growing out of it, it's not cancerous. Is that true?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
52 of 53 Getty Images
When I get a massage, I'm always told to drink lots of water after to flush the toxins from my system. Is that for real?
Advertisement