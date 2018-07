Tyler Florence's 4 Tips for Making a Super Summer Salad

Plain grilled chicken doesn't have a ton of flavor, but marinades are an easy way to add low-cal flavor (and cut down on carcinogens ).Choose marinades with a mix of oil and acid (such as vinegars and citrus juice) to add a little zing, and use fresh herbs whenever possible. Salad dressings, like Italian, can work too.Marinate meat for at least 30 minutes, and brush the marinade on the meat as it cooks. Add it 3–5 minutes before the meat is done to avoid food safety concerns.Try to use marinades with a little oil in them. The heart-healthy fats can help you absorb vitamins A and E, found in leafy greens.