What Can You Make With a Bar of Chocolate?

Three top chefs share their tasty new ways to use this treat.

More
Health.com
May 09, 2012
1 of 4

Three chefs take on this cocoa confection

A simple chocolate bar from the grocery store is so versatile—it could even be an ingredient in your next dinner meal. Three top chefs share their creative chocolate concoctions for you to try at home.
Advertisement
2 of 4

Mocha Cookies

This chocolate creation from Keegan Gerhard, executive pastry chef and co-owner of D Bar Desserts in Denver and the host of Food Network’s Food Network Challenge, has an espresso kick that's perfect as a mini pick-me-up dessert.

Ingredients: Butter, semisweet chocolate, one egg, instant espresso powder, sugar, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt

Calories: 90

Try this recipe: Mocha Cookies
3 of 4

Quick Chicken Mole

Chocolate is for dinner, too: From Carla Hall, owner and executive chef of Alchemy Caterers in Washington, D.C., and a season-five finalist on Bravo’s Top Chef, is a recipe that's easy to make. Plus, it's loaded with five grams of fiber.

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, chopped onion, minced garlic cloves, cumin, cinnamon, salt, black pepper; can of diced tomatoes, can of green chiles, dark chocolate, tahini, cilantro

Calories: 331

Try this recipe: Quick Chicken Mole
Advertisement
4 of 4

Fudgy Pops

Cool down with this creamy and calcium-rich concoction from David Gaus, pastry chef and author of  DamGoodSweet—Desserts to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth, New Orleans Style.

Ingredients: Bittersweet chocolate, unflavored gelatin, whole milk, sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, vanilla extract, almond extract

Calories: 204

Try this recipe: Fudgy Pops

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up