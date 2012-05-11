Papaya Power

Pick this tropical fruit to smooth your skin, get rid of bloating, and help sinus problems.

More
Susan Hall
May 11, 2012
1 of 4

Flat-belly food

Ward off bloat by eating a slice of papaya for dessert. Papain, the main enzyme in papaya, is an ace at breaking down fiber, which can cause gas if it’s not digested well, says Maoshing Ni, PhD, who practices traditional Chinese medicine and is the author of Secrets of Self-Healing.
Sinus saver

Want to ease the symptoms of chronic sinusitis? Make papaya a staple in your fruit salads. Bromelain, an enzyme in papaya, can reduce mucus and inflammation, according to a German study.
Skin brightener

Papaya’s fruit acids and protein-dissolving enzymes remove dead skin cells and even out skin discoloration. Get a glowing complexion using this gentle exfoliating treatment, from Stephanie Tourles, author of Organic Body Care Recipes:

Extract 1 tablespoon papaya juice by mashing a peeled slice with a spoon and straining the pulp. Soak up juice with a cotton ball, and apply to face, throat, and décolletage. Wait 10 minutes, then rinse with cool water.
Bone strengthener

Papaya is a sweet way to improve your bone health. It contains folate, a B vitamin that can help prevent osteoporosis-related bone fractures. Just add this delish smoothie to your diet: Blend 1 cup fat-free milk, 1/4 of a peeled papaya, 1/2 cup blueberries, and 1/2 tablespoon honey. Drink up!

Sweet and low: one cup of papaya has just 55 calories.

