Papaya Power

Flat-belly food

Pick this tropical fruit to smooth your skin, get rid of bloating, and help sinus problems.



Ward off bloat by eating a slice of papaya for dessert. Papain, the main enzyme in papaya, is an ace at breaking down fiber, which can cause gas if it’s not digested well, says Maoshing Ni, PhD, who practices traditional Chinese medicine and is the author of Secrets of Self-Healing.