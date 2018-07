Cycling Secrets

First, grab a comfortable yet snug-fitting helmet that touches your head all the way around. One I like is the Giro Stylus ($85). To cushion the ride, add some padded shorts, such as the Sugoi Lucky Short ($75). Shoe-wise, stiff-soled cross-trainers are fine. But if you plan to bike often, invest in cycling shoes to help you get more power out of every stroke. One good pair: Pearl Izumi X-Alp Drift Bike Shoe ($100). And, of course, you need a bike.