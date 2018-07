This frittata fits perfectly in a brunch menu, and its gourmet flavors of sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, and basil will leave your mom thinking you worked on it all morning in the kitchen.Lucky for you, it only takes 15 minutes! With 9 grams of filling protein—20% of the your daily recommended intake of protein—you won’t be hungry right after.Whole eggs, egg whites, onion, olive oil, pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, basil chiffonade146