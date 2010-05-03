8 Happy Hour Treats Under 80 Calories

Health.com
May 03, 2010
1 of 8

6 ounces of New Belgium Skinny Dip Beer

With these low-cal options, you can have your beer and drink it, too.

57 calories
New Belgium Skinny Dip Beer
Advertisement
2 of 8

Rosé Spritzer

73 calories

3 1/2 ounces rosé wine, 3 ounces sparkling water
3 of 8

Dirty Martini Shot

65 calories

3/4 ounce vodka, 1/4 ounce dry vermouth, 1/4 ounce olive juice, 2 olives
Advertisement
4 of 8

Virgin Bloody Mary: 5 ounces

66 calories

RIPE Pure Squeezed San Marzano Bloody Mary Mix, 1 stalk celery
Advertisement
5 of 8

Mozzarella Tomato Bite

70 calories

1 pear tomato,1 bocconcini, 1 bread round, 1 basil leaf
Advertisement
6 of 8

Zesty Olives

60 calories

12 large olives, pinch of minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon grated orange rind, 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper, 1/8 teaspoon olive oil
Advertisement
7 of 8

Chicken Satay

70 calories

1 ounce chicken, skewered and grilled; 1 1/2 teaspoons Annie Chun’s Thai Peanut Sauce; lime wedges
Advertisement
8 of 8

2 tablespoons Sahale Snacks Ksar Pistachios

79 calories

From sahalesnacks.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up