Healthy Summer Cocktails

Mangojito

from Health's Senior Food and Nutrition Editor, Frances Largeman-Roth, RD



Not only is mango rich in vitamins A and C, but also it was recently shown to prevent or stop the growth of certain breast and colon cancer cells in laboratory experiments. And the added lime juice packs an extra dose of the antioxidant vitamin C.



Makes 1 drink



Ingredients: 1 tablespoon fresh mint, plus more for garnish, 1 tablespoon agave nectar, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 ounces mango nectar (such as Looza), 1½ ounces white rum, 1 cup ice, Club soda, Mango slice for garish



Directions: Muddle the mint leaves with the agave nectar in a cocktail shaker. Add the lime and mango juices, rum, and ice. Cover and shake well. Strain the mojito into a tall glass, and fill with club soda. Garnish with mint and a slice of ripe mango, if desired.



Calories per serving: 197