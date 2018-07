5 of 5

If the label says “natural,” it means it’s better for you

The truth: The word “natural” is not defined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and can mean just about anything, according to Oakes. Even products labeled “all natural” can be highly processed and contain high fructose corn syrup, a manufactured sugar that some researchers think is a contributor to the spike in obesity. The word “organic”? Now that’s regulated by the USDA and means the food is made without most conventional pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, growth hormones, and antibiotics.