Plan to get more bone strength

Building bone doesn't have to be boring. Start by jumping up and down or skipping every day for 2 minutes.



And try these other bone-healthy moves from Miriam Nelson, PhD, director of the Center for Physical Activity and Nutrition at Tufts University—no gym required, just some dumbbells and ankle weights.



Start with 2- to 3-pound weights and slowly increase as you gain strength. Take a rest day between weight workouts.



You can do these moves while watching TV or sitting at your desk at work.