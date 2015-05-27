6 of 8 Istockphoto

Go ahead—add on to your salad

With all the extra toppings, restaurant salads can easily add up to 700, 800, even 900 calories. But who wants a bowl of naked lettuce? Instead, load a plate (not a bowl) with dark greens, some protein to fill you, and whatever fresh fruit and veggies you like. Cheat by adding two or three one-tablespoon servings of the fattening stuff (dried fruit, nuts, seeds, cheese, bacon crumbles, croutons, fried tortilla strips, or avocado). Dress your salad with one tablespoon of a real vinaigrette or oil and vinegar—fat helps satisfy you and unlocks some nutrients in your salad. Now, dig in.