Strength training

Strong bones are important at any age, but even more so in middle age. Bone density peaks at age 30 and then starts to drop.



The good news is that exercise, particularly strength training, can slow this process down.



This 15-minute routine helps build and maintain bone and muscle, and increases your metabolism.



Do it 2–3 times a week. Use 5- to 8-pound dumbbells, then increase to 8–10 pounds as you get stronger. Rest for 1 minute between moves.