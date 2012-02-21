10 Ways to Prevent Falls at Home

6 of 11 Istockphoto

Get a helping hand

No matter how lithe you feel, an extra rail or grab bar and nonslip rubber mat both inside and outside your shower are good ideas. Only one misplaced step on wet, traction-free tiles can result in a wipeout.



Make sure the handrails and grab bars can support your weight if you do lean on them. To ensure that they’re securely installed, it’s not a bad idea to pay an expert.



When you’re climbing the stairs, keep one hand on the railing, even if you don’t feel like you really need it. Another good idea? Have a second railing installed on the other side of the stairs for a double handgrip.



