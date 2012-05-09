12 Best COPD Blogs and Websites

If you’ve been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic lung condition that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis, you probably have more than a few questions.
While your doctor is the first and best resource for addressing your concerns about COPD, you can also connect with others who have COPD or do some digging around on your own. To help you get a handle on the wealth of COPD information on the Web, we’ve compiled some of the best blogs and websites.
Who it's for: Anyone looking for general information on COPD
Why we like it: OK, we know you've heard of it. But the American Lung Association is about more than just fighting lung cancer. It's a trustworthy source that offers COPD information that's thorough, easy to read, and simple to navigate.
Who it's for: People looking for the basics about COPD
Why we like it: This website from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers a wide range of information and resources, including signs and symptoms and tips for living with COPD. The institute also publishes a monthly newsletter about COPD awareness campaigns and developments in understanding and treating the disease.
Why we like it: An A-to-Z reference for anyone who wants to learn more about COPD. The site covers the basics and links to other sites that offer information on clinical trials, coping, and a glossary of COPD terms
Who it's for: People looking for a community and a voice
Why we like it: The site offers positive, upbeat information on dealing with COPD, compliments of respiratory therapist Jane Martin. Martin provides useful information as well as a link to her blog and those of others who live with the disease.
Who it's for: People dealing with stress, anxiety, or depression associated with COPD
Why we like it: Vijai Sharma, PhD, a clinical psychologist who was diagnosed with emphysema in 1994, created the site to offer general resources and help patients learn to deal with the emotional issues surrounding COPD.
Who it's for: Anyone who wants to understand more about COPD, especially early signs and testing
Why we like it: This initiative began in 1996 to increase awareness of COPD and encourage testing for early diagnosis of the disease. The site has good information for anyone with the disease, but it is particularly useful for those who are concerned they may develop the condition. It gives information about testing and understanding lung health.
Advertisement
11 of 13
COPD Foundation Blog
What it’s called:COPD Foundation BlogWho it’s for: Anyone who wants to be part of the COPD conversation
Why we like it: Although the COPD Foundation has been around since 2004, it just started this blog in 2010 with the mission of providing answers to common questions about the disease. Entries explore topics in the news, research, and treatment of COPD.