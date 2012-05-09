12 Best COPD Blogs and Websites

If you’ve been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic lung condition that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis, you probably have more than a few questions.



While your doctor is the first and best resource for addressing your concerns about COPD, you can also connect with others who have COPD or do some digging around on your own. To help you get a handle on the wealth of COPD information on the Web, we’ve compiled some of the best blogs and websites.