8 Breathing Tips for People With COPD

Breathe with your diaphragm

Breathing with your diaphragm—the large muscle separating your belly from your lungs—makes more space for your lungs to take in air.



"In COPD, the diaphragm tends to be low and frequently tends to have atrophied," says Dr. Edelman, "so whatever people can do to support it can give them a little more respiratory capacity."



To try this technique, lie on your back, or prop yourself up on pillows. Place a hand on your belly and the other on your chest. Push your belly out as you breathe in, feeling the hand there moving out.



The hand on your chest should stay still. As you exhale, the hand on your belly should move in.



Practice belly breathing lying down for 20 minutes at a time, two or three times a day, until you feel comfortable breathing like this naturally; then try it sitting or standing.



