15 COPD Healthy Eating Tips

10 of 16 Istockphoto

Don't drink while eating

Try to hold off on drinking until the end of the meal, so you won't get full too fast. A beverage before or during a meal can fill you up more quickly.



"We want to get food in; we don't want [patients] to fill up their stomach—which has a limited capacity—with liquid," says Dr. Edelman.



It's not a bad idea to get your liquids from nutritional supplement shakes consumed between meals, he adds.



