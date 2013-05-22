How to Get Slim All Over Superfast

3 of 5

Superman Banana

(works back, abs, butt)



A. Lie on your stomach with arms straight out in front of you and legs extended behind you; both should be shoulder-width apart. Lift your legs and arms simultaneously at least 6 inches off the floor; hold for 5 seconds (shown above).



B. Roll onto your back, keeping arms and legs lifted; hold 5 seconds (shown below). Then roll onto your stomach and repeat, rolling in the opposite direction. Continue 1 minute. Then do 1 minute of side-to-side leaps.



Trainer tip: Keep your neck relaxed and lower back on the floor as you roll.