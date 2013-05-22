How to Get Slim All Over Superfast

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointed slightly outward. Reach your arms up toward the ceiling, forming a Y. Keeping arms raised and chest lifted, lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor (shown at left). Raise yourself up quickly, coming up onto the balls of your feet, then immediately lower into another squat. Do 20 reps. Then do 1 minute of jumping jacks.
Trainer tip: While lowering into the squat, push your hips back as if sitting in a chair.
Push-Up Side Plank
(works chest, back, abs, arms)
A. Get in low push-up position with hands under your chest and a little wider than shoulder-width apart (inset). Keeping your body straight and core tight, press up, extending your arms (don’t lock your elbows).
B. Transfer your weight onto your left hand, lifting your right arm toward the ceiling (shown below). Lower down, and repeat on the opposite side; that’s 1 rep. Do 12 reps. Then do 1 minute of side-to-side leaps.
Trainer tip: When going into a side plank, stack your shoulders one on top of the other.
Superman Banana
(works back, abs, butt)
A. Lie on your stomach with arms straight out in front of you and legs extended behind you; both should be shoulder-width apart. Lift your legs and arms simultaneously at least 6 inches off the floor; hold for 5 seconds (shown above).
B. Roll onto your back, keeping arms and legs lifted; hold 5 seconds (shown below). Then roll onto your stomach and repeat, rolling in the opposite direction. Continue 1 minute. Then do 1 minute of side-to-side leaps.
Trainer tip: Keep your neck relaxed and lower back on the floor as you roll.
Single-Leg Dead Lift
(works butt, hamstrings, quadriceps, back, abs)
Stand on your right leg with your left leg bent and your left foot pointing behind you. Bend your right leg slightly, and slowly hinge forward at the hips, reaching your arms toward the floor (shown). Slowly return to standing on your right leg, squeezing your shoulder blades together as you come upright. Do 15 reps; switch legs, and repeat. Then do 1 minute of jumping jacks.
Trainer tip: Keep your back flat and chest lifted as you bend over to touch the floor.
Teaser
(works abs)
A. Lie on your back with knees bent to 90-degree angles and feet lifted. Tighten abs as you inhale, and lift arms up and back over head (inset).
B. Exhale and swing arms forward, straightening legs so your body forms a V. If needed, put hands on the floor for support. Roll down slowly, bending knees and bringing arms overhead. Do 15 reps. Then do 1 minute of jumping jacks.
Trainer tip: Think about placing vertebra one at a time on the floor as you roll down.
