Your Car Made Healthy

A recent study found that most cars harbor nearly 300 types of bacteria in just one square inch—some of which contribute to funky smells.



Clean all surfaces, especially smudges on your windshield that can wreck visibility, with glass cleaner every time you fill up. (We like Windex Multi-Surface Pre-Moistened Wipes, $3.98.)



Leather seats can be de-germed with Method Leather Love compostable wipes ($6).



To freshen up the scent, try a natural deodorizer like Earth Solutions Car Scenter ($14). Just plug one into your lighter port, and voilÃ â€”happier air.