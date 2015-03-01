9 Scrumptious Stir-Fry Recipes

Get all your foods groups in one delicious, tangy bowl full of flavor. Try these nine unique stir-fry recipes that will satisfy your takeout cravings.
Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry
Ready in 15 minutes, this simple stir-fry adds a fresh flavor with herbs and spices. If you want to kick up the flavor, add a tablespoon of chopped, fresh ginger and serve over brown rice or soba noodles.
Ingredients: Olive oil, large shrimp, garlic, snow peas, parsley, green onions, lemon juice, salt and pepper
This heartier stir-fry combines unique condiments (ketchup and soy sauce) to create a zesty dinner. Though the recipe calls for broccoli, add red bell peppers and chopped carrots to get a boost of vitamin C.
Get hot and bothered—in a good way. Asparagus serves up a hit of vitamin E, helping your body pump out estrogen and testosterone, and the zinc in beef also gives you a testosterone boost, which is key to a healthy female libido.
This stir-fry packs in a ton of vital nutrients—vitamin C, iron, fiber—to create a crunchy, creative dish for less than 450 calories. The addition of red wine vinegar and basil provides savory flavors not found in traditional Asian recipes.
Ingredients: Broccolini, whole-wheat couscous, peanut oil, red bell peppers, large onion, garlic, chicken breasts, red wine vinegar, basil, sliced almonds
The combination of flavors—umami from shiitake mushrooms, bitterness from the bok choy, and tartness from the grapefruit—in this dish is fantastic! And the sprinkle of peanuts adds a crunchy, salty finish to this calorie-conscious meal.