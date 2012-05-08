The Top 3 Summer Beauty Problems, Solved!

1 of 3

What’s the easiest way to get a glow?

You know not to bake in the sun, but you want to look like you’ve been outdoors. Here, Kristen Haines, owner of Euphoria Spa in New York City, shows you how.



For an instant glow: Use a tinted self-tanner like L’Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Tinted Lotion ($9.99; drugstores), which bronzes on contact and develops into a faux tan overnight.



To build up to bronze: Apply a gradual-tanning lotion, such as Coppertone Gradual Tan Moisturizing Lotion ($7.97; drugstores), every morning after you shower; your tan will appear after a few days of use.



Whichever method you choose, “apply plenty of product—stingy application causes streaks—and wait 10 minutes before dressing,” Haines says.