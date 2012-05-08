The Top 3 Summer Beauty Problems, Solved!

You know not to bake in the sun, but you want to look like you’ve been outdoors. Here, Kristen Haines, owner of Euphoria Spa in New York City, shows you how.
For an instant glow: Use a tinted self-tanner like L’Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Tinted Lotion ($9.99; drugstores), which bronzes on contact and develops into a faux tan overnight.
To build up to bronze: Apply a gradual-tanning lotion, such as Coppertone Gradual Tan Moisturizing Lotion ($7.97; drugstores), every morning after you shower; your tan will appear after a few days of use.
Whichever method you choose, “apply plenty of product—stingy application causes streaks—and wait 10 minutes before dressing,” Haines says.
What’s the trick to making my hair behave when it’s humid?
It depends on your texture, celebrity stylist Tippi Shorter says.
Waves or curl: To fight frizz, distribute mousse through wet hair, then air-dry, Shorter says. Try Aussie Instant Freeze Sculpting Mousse ($3.25; drugstores).
Coarse or textured: Sun can dry hair and make it dull. So rub a serum between palms, then skim them over your style for shine. Try Jane Carter Solution Hair Serum ($20)
How can I look great in no time?
It takes just one product—a multipurpose cream for eyes, cheeks, and lips—to look gorgeous in summer. “Just blend the cream over cheeks and eyelids, then press it onto lips to create a stain,” New York City makeup artist Jenna Menard says. Here’s how
to find your best shade.