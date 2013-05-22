Your Best Gyno Visit Ever

3 of 6 Lou Brooks

What to bring

• A list of your Qs for the doc.

• The date of your last period.

• Socks, so you'll feel less exposed, advises Lissa Rankin, MD, an OB-GYN and author of What's Up Down There?: Questions You'd Only Ask Your Gynecologist If She Was Your Best Friend. "They're cozy, and they provide an illusion of control when you're waiting half-naked for 30 minutes!"

• A panty liner in case of discharge or spotting.

• That gossip magazine you never have time to read. (You deserve a little distraction.)