Your doctor prescribes an antibiotic...

...but you’re not sure you need it.



This is a legitimate concern. Overprescribing of antibiotics leads to drug-resistant strains of bacteria. Some doctors may give you an antibiotic because they think you want one, even though some infections resolve on their own with time. Don’t be afraid to ask your doctor if you really need it, Janecek says.



If your doctor insists, ask how long you need to take it for and whether you can wait a few days to see if your symptoms resolve on their own. Ultimately, Janecek says, "The doctor’s the best judge."