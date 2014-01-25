7 Breakfasts Under 300 Calories

Start your morning off with these seven low-cal and nutritious breakfast recipes.

Health.com
January 25, 2014
Rise-and-shine recipes

Making breakfast a daily habit helps you ward off weight gain by reducing hunger later in the day, jump-starting your day with healthy choices, and giving you a boost of energy. Start your morning off with these seven low-cal and nutritious breakfast recipes.

Scrambled Egg Burritos

Ready in 15 minutes, this Southwestern treat contains 15 grams of filling protein and a spicy kick.

Ingredients: Eggs, low-fat milk, cilantro, butter, low-fat cheddar cheese, fat-free tortillas, tomatoes, chunky salsa

Calories: 259

Try this recipe: Scrambled Egg Burritos

Cornflake Crunch French Toast

The cornflakes add a nice crunch to traditional French toast, and you can alter this recipe (use skim milk, low-calorie wheat bread) to make it lighter or more decadent.

Ingredients: Cornflakes, eggs, low-fat milk, vanilla extract, whole-wheat bread, butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit

Calories: 149 per piece (approximate)

Try this recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast

Banana Corn Muffins

These moist, sweet muffins go with almost anything and are a great way to use a ripe banana. Plus, bananas include resistant starch, which may ward off belly fat.

Ingredients: Banana, reduced-fat milk, corn muffin mix, cooking spray

Calories: 199

Try this recipe: Banana Corn Muffins
Scrambled Eggs With Smoked Salmon, Spinach, and Chives

This protein-packed wake-up call is full of heart-healthy good fats. And skipping cheese saves you 40 calories and 2 grams of saturated fat per serving!

Ingredients: Olive oil, eggs, smoked salmon, low-fat cream cheese, fresh spinach, whole-wheat English muffins, chives

Calories: 210

Try this recipe: Scrambled Eggs With Smoked Salmon, Spinach, and Chives
Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits

Dark chocolate and blueberries are both rich in heart-healthy antioxidants. Mix them together in this recipe and trigger even more heart-helping power.

Ingredients: Blueberries, Greek-style yogurt, dark-chocolate chips, oat granola, walnuts

Calories: 265 (approximate)

Try this recipe: Greek Yogurt, Chocolate, Walnut, and Wild Blueberry Parfaits
Ham and Cheese Scones

Get the flavors of your favorite drive-thru breakfast with this lighter, savory scone. Use fat-free buttermilk, reduced-fat cheese, and low-sodium ham, and you can indulge guilt-free.

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, baking powder, sugar, ground red pepper, butter, reduced-fat extra-sharp cheddar cheese, low-sodium ham, fat-free buttermilk, egg whites

Calories: 217

Try this recipe: Ham and Cheese Scones
Oatmeal With Apples, Hazelnuts, and Flaxseed

This hearty breakfast if full of fiber, heart-healthy fats, and calcium. But the combination of sweet and tart flavors is the reason you'll rise and shine each morning.

Ingredients: Hazelnuts, fat-free milk, oats, Granny Smith apples, flaxseed, cinnamon, vanilla extract, brown sugar, slivered almonds

Calories: 258

Try this recipe: Oatmeal With Apples, Hazelnuts, and Flaxseed

