Ultimate Organic Wines

Andrea Robinson
May 15, 2012
1 of 4

Straight from the grapevine

Looking for a fantastic all-natural wine? Try one of these fabulous picks for your next dinner party.
2 of 4

If you want bubbly

Domain Carneros Brut 2005, $25

This 100% organic bottle is a bit of a splurge, but it's worth it. The partially solar-powered winery is French-owned (by Champagne maker Taittinger), so they know how to produce a standout sparkler.

With a Meyer lemon fragrance, it's delicious with hors d'oeuvres.
3 of 4

If you love red

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese IGT 2008, $11

This rustic, lusty red hails from the sunny south of Italy, along the Adriatic Sea. The winery uses only organic fertilizer and weeding methods to control pests.

Lush with dried fig and plum flavors, this wine is a perfect accompaniment to pizza and pasta.
4 of 4

If you crave white

Snoqualmie Naked Riesling 2008, $10

This is a fruit bowl of a wine, dripping with apricot and sweet tangerine flavors. It's excellent served with a cheese course. And it's a steal for a bottle that’s organically farmed and produced.

