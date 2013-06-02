Walk a Little, Lose a Lot

Ah, springtime, when you long to … sweat it out in a gym? We didn't think so. Take it outside with our exclusive park-based walking-and-strengthening workout. Enjoy multiple perks: besides the motivating scenery and invigorating fresh air, you'll get toned and blast off winter fat.
No special equipment needed—just a bench, tree, steps, and playground bars. Do this 40-minute routine 4 times a week, with 2–3 brisk 40-minute weekly walks, and you'll see a difference in just 2 weeks. Plus, follow our simple weight-loss plan and you can knock off up to 12 pounds in 4 weeks.
1. Sky reach
(for quads, butt, shoulders)
A. (inset) Stand in front of a park bench. Step your left foot up onto the bench.
B. Pressing your left foot into the bench, lift yourself to standing on your left foot as you reach for the sky with your right hand; slowly lower back down. Do 15 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
2. Walking burst: Speed intervals Alternate walking 10 seconds at a moderate pace with 20 seconds at a fast pace, for a total of 2 minutes.
3. Bench push-ups
(for chest, shoulders, triceps)
A. (inset) Get into push-up position (don't lock your elbows) with your hands on a bench, curb, or step.
B. Keeping your back straight, tighten your core and slowly lower your chest toward the bench; slowly press back up. Do 15 reps.
4. Walking burst: Walking lunge
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Step right foot forward and bend
your knee to lower into a lunge, keeping your torso upright and right
knee in line with your ankle (as shown at left).
Push down into your right foot as you rise up, and bring your left foot forward; repeat the move on that side. Continue for 2 minutes, moving as quickly as possible while maintaining good form.
5. Tree back rows
(for upper back, biceps)
A. (inset) Stand close to a slim but sturdy tree, facing it with both feet together. Reach around the tree and clasp your hands together; slowly "fall" backward.
B. Using your upper back and biceps, slowly pull yourself back toward the tree. Do 15 reps.
6. Walking burst: Speed intervals Alternate walking 10 seconds at a moderate pace with 20 seconds at a fast pace, for a total of 2 minutes.
7. Jump pull-ups
(for shoulders, biceps)
Find a playground bar low enough that your feet touch the ground when you're holding onto it. Grab onto it, bend your knees, and give a little jump up as you pull your chest up toward the bar (as shown at left). Straighten your arms as slowly as you can to return to starting position. Do 15 reps.
8. Walking burst: Speed steps Walk quickly up and down a set of stairs or steps (inset) for a total of 2 minutes.
9. Hanging leg raise
(for abs)
Find a playground bar low enough that your feet touch the ground when you're holding onto it. Grab onto the bar, tighten your ab muscles, and slowly bring your knees in toward your chest (as shown at left), keeping your back straight. Return to starting position as slowly as you can. Do 15 reps.
10. Walking burst: Speed intervals Alternate walking 10 seconds at a moderate pace with 20 seconds at a fast pace, for a total of 2 minutes.
