What to Do With Yard Sale Finds
What to Do With Yard Sale Finds
Jen Jafarzadeh L'Italien
May 08, 2012
Trinkets to treasure
Make the most of your buys with these tools and tips.
Frame it
What to do with those prints you pick up at garage sales? Showcase them in
Ikea Matted Ribba frames
($3 and up) to create a gorgeous impact.
Upgrade knobs
Swap out those outdated pulls for a set of stylish
Bazaar Aisles Knobs
($12) and give an old dresser an instant face-lift.
Add color
Turn an old chair or table into a statement piece with a shot of color.
We love
Benjamin Moore Natura Semigloss Interior paint in Mexicali Turquoise
($50 per gallon). This modern hue is perfect for furniture makeovers—and the no-VOC formula means it's super-"green."
Play transformer
Use the
Daisy Print Tool Kit by Wild and Wolf
($32)—with a hammer, slip-joint pliers, and a six-in-one screwdriver—when you’re back home sprucing up those flea market finds.
Sweeten up
Place
Hammocks and High Tea Organic Cotton Sachets
($20 for pair) inside old dresser drawers to replace musty smells with the rejuvenating scent of organic lavender or lemon verbena.
