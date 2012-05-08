What to Do With Yard Sale Finds

Jen Jafarzadeh L'Italien
May 08, 2012
1 of 6 Istockphoto

Trinkets to treasure

Make the most of your buys with these tools and tips.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Don Penny

Frame it

What to do with those prints you pick up at garage sales? Showcase them in Ikea Matted Ribba frames ($3 and up) to create a gorgeous impact.
3 of 6 Don Penny

Upgrade knobs

Swap out those outdated pulls for a set of stylish Bazaar Aisles Knobs ($12) and give an old dresser an instant face-lift.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Don Penny

Add color

Turn an old chair or table into a statement piece with a shot of color.

We love Benjamin Moore Natura Semigloss Interior paint in Mexicali Turquoise ($50 per gallon). This modern hue is perfect for furniture makeovers—and the no-VOC formula means it's super-"green."
Advertisement
5 of 6 Istockphoto

Play transformer

Use the Daisy Print Tool Kit by Wild and Wolf ($32)—with a hammer, slip-joint pliers, and a six-in-one screwdriver—when you’re back home sprucing up those flea market finds.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Don Penny

Sweeten up

Place Hammocks and High Tea Organic Cotton Sachets ($20 for pair) inside old dresser drawers to replace musty smells with the rejuvenating scent of organic lavender or lemon verbena.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up