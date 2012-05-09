How to Run Faster

2 of 4

Running planks

(2–3 times a week)



Get into “up” push-up position. Slowly bring your right knee toward your left arm, twisting from your core (not your shoulders or hips), then return to the starting position; repeat on the opposite side to complete 1 rep.



Do 1–2 sets of 8 reps. To make the move more challenging, increase the number of reps, slow down, or do the move with your hands on a stability ball.