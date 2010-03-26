12 Types of Birth Control

13 of 13 Getty Images

Emergency contraception

What it's called: Copper T IUD, Next Choice, Plan B, Plan B One-Step



What it does: Emergency contraception is a backup for regular birth control. Plan B contains a higher dose of the same synthetic hormones found in the combination pill. It works best if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex, but may work up to five days later. There's also the copper T IUD, which a doctor can insert into your uterus five to seven days after unprotected sex.



Who should avoid it: Plan B, known as the morning-after pill, is available over-the-counter at most pharmacies, but only to women 18 years and older. Minors need a prescription. Copper T IUDs can be very expensive—up to $500. Plus, they last for up to 10 years, so if you hope to get pregnant in the future, this isn't for you.



