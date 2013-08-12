How to Blast Calories in a Flash with this Quick Workout
August 12, 2013
Calorie-blasting cardio
No gym membership? No problem. Zap fat anywhere with this fun workout from Tony Horton, creator of the superpopular P90-X home-fitness program. A high-intensity jumping routine, it torches an impressive 350 calories in just 25 minutes.
Leaping Fighter Squats
Stand in strong fighter’s stance with left foot in front of right foot and body angled slightly to right. Bring fists up near cheeks, elbows in close. Keeping heels on floor and knees behind toes, squat and touch the floor with forward hand (as shown). Pushing off both feet, explode up, switching front foot to back while in air; that’s 1 rep. Do 25 reps.
Trainer tip: Aim to land just a quarter-turn from where you took off.
Hop Squat Around the World
Stand in a wide stance, knees and feet turned out slightly. Squat so both knees are at 90-degree angles; reach both hands toward floor, then move arms in a full circle (as shown). When arms are reaching down again, push off both feet and jump straight up. Land softly with knees slightly bent; that’s 1 rep. Do 20 reps, alternating arm direction.
Trainer tip: To add challenge, hold a 2- to 6-pound medicine ball throughout the move.
Run knee tuck
Run in place for 4 paces, lifting knees high. Next, bend elbows so hands are at waist height and jump both knees up to meet them (as shown). This run-and-jump combo equals 1 rep. Do 15 reps.
Trainer tip: To reduce your impact, land softly, with knees slightly bent.
Flying crescent lunges
Step left foot back and drop into lunge, keeping front knee over ankle. Reach arms up (as shown). Pushing off with both feet, jump into air. Land in lunge with right foot back; that’s 1 rep. Do 25 reps.
Trainer tip: If jumping is too difficult, you can step or skip instead.
Lateral Leap
Start in a low one-legged squat on right leg, right hand reaching toward floor (as shown). Push off with right foot, leaping 3–5 feet to the left. Land softly on left foot, sinking back into a low one-legged squat (keep knee over ankle) with left hand reaching toward the floor. Push off with left foot, and leap 3–5 feet to the right. That’s 1 rep. Do 25 reps.
Trainer tip: Keep eyes and chest up throughout the move, and reach down only as far as is comfortable.
