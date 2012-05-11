Live Naturally for Much Less

Leslie Barrie
May 11, 2012
Back to nature

You can go green without going broke. Elizabeth Rogers, author of Shift Your Habit: Easy Ways to Save Money, Simplify Your Life and Save the Planet, shares her secrets.
Buy local, spend less

Opt for organic fruit and veggies that are in season. "That way, you're not paying extra for the transportation costs to ship out-of-season foods from other places," Rogers says.

To find out what's superfresh in your home state, log on to FieldToPlate.com/guide.
Buy multitasking beauty stuff

Look for products that do double-duty; try lip-and-cheek-stain duos, Rogers suggests. You'll reduce the amount of packaging waste—plus, you'll save money because you're buying fewer products.
Skip the gazillion-thread-count sheets

Save on organic sheets by buying a lower thread count. They cost less and can last longer than sheets that have a higher thread count but are made with inferior threads.
Green your commute

There's no need to splurge on a hybrid. Simply driving slower reduces emissions and fuel costs. In fact, slowing down on freeways from 70 to 60 mph can save you $300 in gas a year.

