Live Naturally for Much Less
Leslie Barrie
May 11, 2012
1 of 5
Laura Doss
Back to nature
You can go green without going broke. Elizabeth Rogers, author of
Shift Your Habit: Easy Ways to Save Money, Simplify Your Life and Save the Planet
, shares her secrets.
2 of 5
Istockphoto
Buy local, spend less
Opt for organic fruit and veggies that are in season. "That way, you're not paying extra for the transportation costs to ship out-of-season foods from other places," Rogers says.
To find out what's superfresh in your home state, log on to
FieldToPlate.com/guide
.
3 of 5
Istockphoto
Buy multitasking beauty stuff
Look for products that do double-duty; try lip-and-cheek-stain duos, Rogers suggests. You'll reduce the amount of packaging waste—plus, you'll save money because you're buying fewer products.
4 of 5
Istockphoto
Skip the gazillion-thread-count sheets
Save on organic sheets by buying a lower thread count. They cost less and can last longer than sheets that have a higher thread count but are made with inferior threads.
5 of 5
Istockphoto
Green your commute
There's no need to splurge on a hybrid. Simply driving slower reduces emissions and fuel costs. In fact, slowing down on freeways from 70 to 60 mph can save you $300 in gas a year.
